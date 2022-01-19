Marks and Spencer on Sauchiehall Street looks set to close after almost nine decades of business

A city centre Marks & Spencer is to close permanently under new proposals from the high street giant.

The Sauchiehall Street store, founded in 1935, will serve its final customers in April if the plans are greenlit.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marks and Spencer chiefs have blamed a change in “shopping habits” for the proposed closure.

A spokesperson for the firm has said that efforts would be made to ensure that shop staff are offered roles elsewhere within the firm.

Marks and Spencer regional manager David Bates said: “Shopping habits are changing, and this means we need to focus our investment on the right stores in the right places so we can provide the very best shopping experience for our Glasgow customers.

“As part of this transformation, we have today announced to colleagues our proposals to close our Sauchiehall Street store in April 2022.

“This decision means we can invest in our 12 other Glasgow stores including nearby M&S Argyle Street - so we keep pace with the demands of our customers today and in the future.

“Our priority now is to talk to our colleagues about what this announcement means for them and to support them through these changes.”