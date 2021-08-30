Repairs to memorial wall ahead of 62nd anniversary of the Auchengeich mining disaster

Ricky Blackley (Miller Homes), Neil Duffy (Duffy & McCann) and Councillor Willie Doolan at the memorial

On September 18, 1959, 47 men lost their lives when a faulty fan purifying the air in the colliery went on fire due to an electrical fault.

The men were in bogies travelling to the coal face to start work, and due to the intense smoke they were abandoned just a few hundred yards from safety.

The mine was eventually flooded to put out the fire; there was only one survivor from the crews.

The mining accident was one of the worst within the UK in the 20th century, widowing 41 women and leaving 76 children without a father.

This year also marks the 90th anniversary of the six miners who lost their lives in the Auchengeich Pit tragedy of 1931.

The then First Minister Alex Salmond unveiled the memorial on September 18, 2009.

Miller Homes’ Stoneyetts Village development site team partnered with Duffy & McCann Plastering and Roughcasting to complete the repairs by rendering and restoring the rear wall of the memorial.

Ricky Blackley, site manager at Stoneyetts Village, said: “The Auchengeich Mining Disaster Memorial is a meaningful place for those who lost their loved ones during the tragic mining disasters in 1959 and 1931.

"We’re truly honoured to have played our part in repairing the memorial to help maintain the historic resting place so that generations to come can visit and pay their respects.”

Gartcosh, Glenboig and Moodiesburn councillor Willie Doolan added: “The Auchengeich Memorial is a place that many of us in Lanarkshire hold close to our hearts.

"It has been touching to see Miller Homes and Duffy & McCann come together to help repair this space for the community.”

Neil Duffy, director of Duffy & McCann Plastering and Roughcasting, said: “We’re really pleased with the outcome here.