Report show SPT has invested over £2m in East Dunbartonshire over the last five years

The Lenzie Station Improvement Project delivered enhancements to the station car park and Lenzie Cross area

The report, ‘SPT: Delivering for East Dunbartonshire’, shows £1.7m of capital funding was awarded to support sustainable transport projects in the area between 2017 and 2021.

Almost £500,000 of additional money was also awarded to East Dunbartonshire Council in 2021/22 to support their delivery.

Since 2017, SPT has provided nearly £1.7m has been provided in support of active travel developments as part of the Walking and Cycling Off-Road Network Improvements project.

This funding has helped the council deliver several key projects including Wester Way Active Travel Route, Kirkintilloch Town Centre Sustainable Transport Improvements and Lenzie Hub.

The Wester Way has seen an old section of Westerhill Road converted into a new traffic-free travel corridor for walking, cycling and wheeling.

SPT funding helped to support the delivery of major changes in Kirkintilloch to make the town centre around the Cowgate area a more welcoming pedestrian and public transport friendly place for shopping, businesses, residents and visitors.

Other projects include improvements to bus infrastructure and to off-road path networks including Mugdock Path Works, and transport services carrying 1,900 children to and from school every day in East Dunbartonshire.

Valerie Davidson, chief executive of SPT, said: “We continue to deliver a range of services in East Dunbartonshire and across the region either directly or on behalf of councils.

“As this report shows, we have invested more than £2m over the last five years in sustainable transport projects in the area.