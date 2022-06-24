Retirees gather for summer party at Merchants Gate

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retirees at the Summer Garden party in Merchants Gate

Local retirees, their friends and families were welcomed to the Springkell Avenue development for a very special party including drinks, buffet and a selection of Soave’s award-winning ice cream.

As part of a fun filled summer afternoon, Merchants Gate Homeowners and guests were also treated to live entertainment with live music from the Jazz Trio who performed the perfect mix from the great American songbook.

As part of the day, guests had the opportunity to meet the Merchants Gate team, and take a tour of the McCarthy Stone development to find out more about the available apartments and the lifestyle on offer.

David Meachem, area sales director for McCarthy Stone, said: “We would like to say thank you to everyone who attended our Summer Party at Merchants Gate.

"Traditionally our summer parties are a great opportunity for local people to come and experience first-hand the fun and sociable lifestyle that comes as part of a brand-new McCarthy Stone apartment.

"It was lovely to interact with guests and current homeowners as part of a fun filled afternoon.”

Merchants Gate’s luxury apartments boast fully fitted kitchens and integrated appliances as well as energy efficient heating and more.

Many have a balcony or patio, in addition to the landscaped communal gardens.

Merchants Gate comes with 24-hour emergency call systems and video camera entry systems.

Prices start from £189,000 for a one-bedroom and £283,000 for a two-bedroom apartment.