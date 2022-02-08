Revealed: How much grant funding has Glasgow council given to film and TV productions

The amount of grant funding given by Glasgow City Council to film and TV productions in the city has been revealed.

It was announced last month that 2021 had been a record year for filming in Glasgow, with the council’s Glasgow Film Office (GFO) helping to generate £42.4 million for the city’s economy.

Leslie Grace on the set of the new Batgirl movie earlier this month (Getty Images)

Major film productions like Indiana Jones 5, The Flash, The Batman and Batgirl have been shot in Glasgow, as have TV shows including Shetland and Screw.

The GFO offers a range of support for filming, helping make sure that the process is as smooth as possible.

A grant is also given to productions hiring local facilities and services suppliers, to help support and develop the sector in the city.

Grant funding

GlasgowWorld submitted a Freedom of Information request to find out how much Glasgow Film Office had provided in grant funds since 2017.

Grants were capped at £7500, with each grant a 50 per cent subsidy towards the hiring of local facilities.

Warner Bros, which is behind films like The Batman and Batgirl, was offered a £150,000 Filming Incentive Grant in late 2021 - however, this did not come out of the GFO budget.

These are the companies that have been given grant funding.

