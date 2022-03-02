Road closures for pipe installations

Road closures will take place this month

A section of Mosspark Drive in the Mosspark area will be closed at its junction with Corkerhill Road from March 7 for five weeks to enable pipe installation work to continue.

A diversion route will be in place via Corkerhill Road, Mosspark Boulevard and Paisley Road West.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A short section of Salterland Road, Nitshill, will be closed to through traffic from March 14 to 18 to enable pipe installation work to be carried out.

Access to residents will be provided.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and thank affected road users in advance for their patience and understanding.”

The new water main is being installed in the Ibrox, Mosspark, Pollok, Priesthill, Nitshill and Parkhouse areas of Glasgow.