Clubs are contending with the fact that they have been unable to meet in some parts of the building. And the councillor’s complaint made in turn to North Lanarkshire Council has seen the authority admit that there’s a delay for which no completion date could be provided.
A council spokesperson has since admitted: “There have been some major technical issues and safety issues which have had to be reassessed and reworked over the past weeks in order to ensure customer and contractor safety is maintained.
“While it seems like things are at a standstill, the works going on between designs services, architects and contractors are very much active and working towards repairing the roof as quickly as possible. We continue to try to accommodate groups by moving to other venues whenever possible.”