Roof repairs will take longer than first thought at Cumbernauld's Tryst Centre

More light has been shed on roof repairs to The Tryst Centre after complaints about disruption for service users were made to Cumbernauld councillor Alan Masterton.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:44 am
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:45 am

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Clubs are contending with the fact that they have been unable to meet in some parts of the building. And the councillor’s complaint made in turn to North Lanarkshire Council has seen the authority admit that there’s a delay for which no completion date could be provided.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

A council spokesperson has since admitted: “There have been some major technical issues and safety issues which have had to be reassessed and reworked over the past weeks in order to ensure customer and contractor safety is maintained.

“While it seems like things are at a standstill, the works going on between designs services, architects and contractors are very much active and working towards repairing the roof as quickly as possible. We continue to try to accommodate groups by moving to other venues whenever possible.”

North Lanarkshire Council