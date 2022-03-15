Rotary holds collection for Ukraine

Allander Rotary and friends held a collection at Tesco Milngavie last week, raising over £2000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:32 am
Allander Rotarians joined by Tescio Milngavie community champion Evelyn Griffin

Club president Stuart Sharkie said: “We were completely overwhelmed by people’s generosity, this is very clearly a cause that is striking a cord across the community.”

The wishes to thank all who donated so generously, and Tesco Milngavie for supporting the collection.

Stuart added: “We know there are local families directly affected by the terrible events in Ukraine, we want them to know that if there’s anything Rotary can do to help, we will.”

It is still possible to donate by visiting www.allander-rotary.org

