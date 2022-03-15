Rotary holds collection for Ukraine

Club president Stuart Sharkie said: “We were completely overwhelmed by people’s generosity, this is very clearly a cause that is striking a cord across the community.”
The wishes to thank all who donated so generously, and Tesco Milngavie for supporting the collection.
Stuart added: “We know there are local families directly affected by the terrible events in Ukraine, we want them to know that if there’s anything Rotary can do to help, we will.”
It is still possible to donate by visiting www.allander-rotary.org