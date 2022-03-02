Motherwell Civic Centre

Clowes Developments had applied for permission to build the warehouses and the council officer recommended approval with conditions attached. These had included requirements for several noise mitigation measures by planning officers who believed that that this would resolve any potential issues.

Despite this, the application had attracted a large number of objections from locals who remained unconvinced that the noise would not impact on their properties.

The facility would have consisted of two storage and distribution buildings totalling almost 7,000 square metres in size along with parking spaces for 68 cars and 33 lorries.

Councillor John McLaren (Labour, Stepps, Chryston and Muirhead) moved for refusal, saying: “We have got 73 letters of objection. The noise levels will be unacceptable as it is in close proximity to houses.”

Cllr McLaren referred to a report, commissioned by objectors from Parker Jones Acoustics, entitled ‘Noise Impact Assessment/Review’ but North Lanarkshire Council’s Protective Services team stated their views remained unaltered. He was seconded by Councillor Trevor Douglas (Conservative, Airdrie Central).