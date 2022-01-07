Scotland’s only watch manufacturer could open new base in Cathcart

Scotland’s only watch manufacturers could open a new base in Cathcart.

anOrdain wants to create a new home at a derelict site on Delvin Road, having rented spaces in the East End, West End and city centre over the last few years.

The company, founded in 2014, says it wants to be based in Cathcart because most of its staff live in the area.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans for the new anOrdain building.

The design statement argues that the development would allow the business to grow, bring more of the watchmaking process in-house, and “become a symbol of modern and internationally renowned creativity and engineering”.

The base would include space for light metal working, enamelling and watchmaking, as well as storage, packing and designing areas.