Scotland’s only watch manufacturer could open new base in Cathcart

anOrdain wants to create a new home at a derelict site on Delvin Road, having rented spaces in the East End, West End and city centre over the last few years.
The company, founded in 2014, says it wants to be based in Cathcart because most of its staff live in the area.
The design statement argues that the development would allow the business to grow, bring more of the watchmaking process in-house, and “become a symbol of modern and internationally renowned creativity and engineering”.
The base would include space for light metal working, enamelling and watchmaking, as well as storage, packing and designing areas.
anOrdain currently employs 18 people.