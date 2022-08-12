Search on for East Dunbartonshire's best gardeners

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus Eyles of Dobbies and broadcaster Jo Whiley

A team of celebrity gardening enthusiasts will be judging the awards, including broadcaster Jo Whiley, Dobbies’ Horticultural Director, Marcus Eyles, ITV This Morning’s Daisy Payne and Dobbies’ Ambassador and gardening influencer, Henry Agg.

The four best gardeners, all with a passion for planting in their own unique way, will win £5,000 worth of prizes and a virtual consultation with Marcus Eyles on how best to maximise their space.

Sustainability is at the core of the awards and Dobbies’ Milngavie store is searching for those who support local wildlife, better the environment and use sustainable gardening techniques to enter.

The garden store’s team members will be on hand to offer the winners advice on how to spend their prize and bring their space to life.

There are four categories – Most Sustainable Gardener, Best Mini Garden Makeover, Best Houseplant Parent and Best Young Gardener (under 16 years).

Jo Whiley is delighted to be on the panel and said: “Gardening is a huge passion of mine, and I would encourage anyone to try it as a hobby. Being out in your green space, no matter the size, is a great chance to take a moment for your own wellbeing.

“I’m really excited to be on Dobbies’ judging panel this year. Whether a houseplant enthusiast, a keen gardener growing fruit and vegetables on an apartment balcony, a child discovering ways to make their green space bloom or gardening newbie creating plant borders, I’m excited to hear how people are giving gardening a go no matter their space or experience.”

Dobbies’ Horticultural Director, Marcus Eyles, adds: “We’ve seen a positive increase in gardening over the past year, with customers across Milngavie looking to try something new in their green space. At Dobbies we’re always on the lookout for passionate gardeners and our Not Your Average Gardener Awards are a great opportunity to shine a light on talent across Britain.”