Shawlands sewer repair completed

The work which started in January has now been completed

Last year shops on Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands at the junction with Trefoil Avenue had been affected by localised flooding, forcing the installation of a temporary over-pumping solution.

George Leslie Ltd began work in January digging down nearly six metres – often by hand – to expose the damaged section of sewer.

Georgina Reid, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs regional manager said: “We made the decision to not only repair the collapsed section but to reinforce an additional 70 metres of

sewer pipe against future collapse.

“It made sense to go that extra mile given the fact the sewer was installed over 100 years ago and is so deep – we would be unlikely to have the opportunity again."

Since January, Kilmarnock Road has been down to one lane under temporary traffic lights between Carment Drive and Eastwood Avenue.

Trefoil Avenue has also been completely closed at the junction with Kilmarnock Road junction.

Ms Reid added: “I am delighted we have been able to complete this complex repair within the three months we had planned for.

“The community of Shawlands has been incredibly accepting and understanding of the essential nature of this repair and I would like to thank them for their patience shown

throughout this project.