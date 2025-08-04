Silverburn to offer free school uniform label printing service
In partnership with Be Uniform, Silverburn is offering complimentary personalised label strips to iron on at home, perfect for keeping track of school shirts, jumpers, gym kits and jackets.
Returning for the second year the pop-up service will be available outside of Next on Saturday 9 August, from 9am – 7pm.
No appointment is required and while the labels are free, donations to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity are welcomed.
David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “We know the run-up to the new school term can be a busy and expensive time, so following the success of last year we decided to bring back our free uniform label service at Silverburn. We’re committed to supporting our community wherever we can.
“From Flamingo Beach to practical services like this one, we’re always looking for ways to take the pressure off and offer a helping hand. Lost uniform is a common frustration for parents, so we hope this simple, but effective service saves both time and stress as families get ready for the new school year.”