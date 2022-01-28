SIS funding provides springboard for Shawlands gymnastics centre

William Smith, director of coaching at Flair Gymnastics

The club secured a £112,000 funding package from SIS, comprising a £60,000 loan to revamp the gym equipment and £52,000 in grant funding through the Adapt and Thrive Programme for heating and lighting upgrades.

The programme was established to help third sector organisations adapt to the challenges presented by Covid-19 and build back for a thriving future.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently the club has around 330 members, offering recreational and competitive training for gymnasts from across the west of Scotland, with a significant number from the surrounding East Renfrewshire and Glasgow area.

After increasing to five times its previous membership in the by the end of 2021, it is now aiming to increase member numbers further by extending its programme thanks to the upgraded facilities.

Flair Gymnastics offers classes six days a week benefitting from the full range of equipment supplied, including Olympic apparatus such as the vault, A-Bars, beams and sprung floor, as well as additional kit for pre-school, displays, tumbling and boys’ classes.

William Smith, director of coaching at Flair Gymnastics, said: “Securing funding from SIS has been critical to our growth and ambitions for the club.

"Like many other sports clubs, we’ve had to work incredibly hard to keep providing opportunities for our members throughout the pandemic, including finding and setting up the new venue from scratch, so it’s really special to be able to open our doors now to a top-class gym with brand new equipment for everyone to enjoy and progress with.

"We’re keen to deliver an amazing experience for everyone who walks through our doors and encourage even more people from across our surrounding communities to try out gymnastics.”

Chris Jamieson, head of investments at SIS, added: “Flair Gymnastics is a shining example of the type of organisation that plays a central role in the health and wellbeing of local communities.