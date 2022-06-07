A skincare specialist is to open its first store in Scotland at a Glasgow shopping centre this weekend.

Dermalogica will launch its new immersive skincare space at Princes Square on Saturday, June 11.

The new Dermalogica store offers a retail brand experience with expert skin therapists on hand to educate and take customers on a personalised skincare journey.

Whether they are new to the world of skincare or a returning enthusiast, customers will leave equipped to reach their goals, through both professional treatments and home care guidance.

The store will be in Princes Square.

Vanessa Burlingham, Dermalogica’s head of retail, said: "We are delighted to be opening a Dermalogica store in Glasgow, our first in Scotland, where we can provide professional-grade skincare and treatments to our customers. As a city, Glasgow is a thriving shopping destination, and we look forward to welcoming customers through our doors."

The location boasts an extensive treatment space and two distinct areas have been designed where customers can consult with an expert and learn more about each of the products that best suit their personalised skincare needs.

These areas include:

Engage & Learn: A central skin analysis zone has been created in-store, dedicated for a hip-to-hip skin analysis through face mapping. This section allows for interaction and education simultaneously.

Decompress & Immerse: An area has been sectioned to allow customers to decompress before and after their treatment. This area is interactive and allows customers to engage and learn further about the Dermalogica brand and their professional products.

Treatment: After navigating through the Decompress & Immerse sections, the next space is completely dedicated to Dermalogica’s full range of 30-minute treatments. The space creates a comfortable atmosphere that cocoons the customers and allows them to unwind and experience the Dermalogica difference.

Retail and follow up: A space has been created that is completely personalised by Dermalogica’s professional skin therapists. Here customers can share their skincare goals and discover the right homecare and treatment solutions with a true expert.

Katie Moody, centre director, Princes Square, commented: “We are thrilled that Dermalogica has chosen Princes Square for their first stand-alone Scottish store. This worldwide brand is already well known in the city, but this is the first-time customers can receive treatments in store. This is a major coup for Princes Square and a real boost for the retail sector in the city.”