Soroptimists helped by Cala to honour Beatrice Clugston

The memorial was placed and the tree planted on the site of the former Broomhill Hospital

The homebuilder named its Beatrice Meadows development in Kirkintilloch after the founder of the Glasgow Dorcas Society.

It gifted the Soroptimists of Kirkintilloch and District £500 to fund a plaque to commemorate Miss Clugston as well as providing and planting a tree on the development itself in her memory.

The Soroptimists have campaigned for the restoration of Miss Clugston’s original memorial gravestone in the Auld Aisle Cemetery.

And now, thanks to funding and assistance from Cala Homes (West), the group has unveiled a brand new memorial on the development which sits on the site of the former Broomhill Hospital – just one of the causes she dedicated her philanthropic efforts to in the 1800s.

Members and supporters of the group gathered at Beatrice Meadows to officially mark the unveiling of the plaque and tree planting.

Margaret Tomlinson, of the Soroptimists, said: “For some time Kirkintilloch Soroptimists have campaigned for recognition of Beatrice Clugston. She fought throughout her life to improve care and conditions for the sick and dying.

“We were delighted when Cala Homes chose the name Beatrice Meadows for the housing developments in the grounds of Broomhill Hospital, one of Beatrice’s great achievements.

"We are very grateful to Cala Homes and Archibald Young Ltd. for facilitating the presentation of this tree and plaque to commemorate a remarkable unsung hero, Beatrice Clugston.”

Jim Clinton, site manager at Beatrice Meadows added: “We’re delighted to help a local group with honouring such an important local, historical figure.

“When deciding on the final name for the development, Beatrice Clugston’s story really stood out so it seemed only fitting that we help the Soroptimists to honour her memory.