The tax office in St Mungo’s Road will cease all operations tomorrow (Thursday), as those who opted to stay transfer to a new purpose-built facility in Glasgow. Security staff will be retained on the complex when the formal ending of the lease period ends and it is thought that they too will be made redundant in turn.

The plant’s well-known Public and Commercial Services Union official John Miller said: “It will be a sad day for the staff, their families and the future employment prospects for generations of Cumbernauld residents. Since work began in 1973 with the construction of the office thousands of people have been employed there. As the largest employer over a number of years, its loss will limit severely employment prospects for Cumbernauld.

"Whilst engaged in the process of protecting its members’ interests the union sought to keep the site open and worked with Stuart McDonald MP to that end. It is a major disappointment that end could not be achieved. So as our workplace is about to close, for some of us for over 40 years our source of employment, let us remember our colleagues and friends and what the tax office gave to this town.”

Stuart McDonald said: “Local PCS union members are to be commended on their campaign to keep the office in Cumbernauld, and I’m proud to have supported and worked closely with them. We won the arguments, but the Tory government just did not listen. So I bitterly regret that the overwhelming case for retaining Cumbernauld tax office has been ignored. The Tories talk of a so-called 'levelling up' agenda, but this decision shows it to be empty rhetoric and they won't stand by towns like this.”

A HMRC spokesman said: “Our skilled and experienced staff have served HMRC with distinction. We are looking forward to welcoming our colleagues into our new Glasgow hub – a modern, inclusive building that facilitates collaboration, flexible working and will enable them to build varied careers and to continue to deliver great services to our customers.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​