Southside development recognised at awards

Barratt Developments Scotland enjoyed resounding success at this year’s Homes for Scotland Awards

The leading housebuilder took home the standout award of the ceremony, Homebuilder of the Year 2021, with judges blown away by Barratt Developments’ high-quality homes, approach to the environment and innovation and customer-centric designs at its developments across Scotland. The commitment to keeping its workforce safe during the pandemic was also hailed as a triumph.

The award represents a double whammy for Barratt, who also received the Housebuilder of the Year award at the recent Scottish Home Awards.

Further success came for Barratt Homes’ Riverside at Cathcart development in Glasgow’s Southside, which was announced joint recipient of the hotly contested Development of the Year (Medium) award. The range of bespoke three and four-bedroom apartments and homes proved hugely popular with buyers, quickly selling out.

The judges were impressed with the use of brickwork and range of homes to suit varying needs at Riverside, as well as the work done to seamlessly retain and integrate local historic features with modern, high-quality homes. Barratt’s approach to the environment and innovation was also applauded.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ duel-branded Heritage Grange site in Edinburgh also received a commendation in the Large Development of the Year category, for which judges were hugely impressed with the range of new facilities including a school, play area and communal areas. Situated next to the Pentland Hills in the south of Edinburgh, homes at Heritage Grange are surrounded by beautiful countryside yet only a 20-minute drive from Edinburgh city centre.

The virtual awards were much-anticipated in the industry, having been postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. As the voice of Scotland’s homebuilding industry and representing over 200 members, an accolade from Homes for Scotland is highly coveted.

Doug McLeod, regional managing director for Barratt Developments in Scotland said: “I am filled with pride and admiration for our hard-working team at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, who are truly deserving of the success achieved at the Homes for Scotland Awards.