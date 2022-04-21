Southside web designer named FSB Scotland’s Young Entrepreneur Of The Year

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claudia Kirkwood shows off her award

What began as a side hustle quickly began to grow and she opted to focus on the business after graduating to see where it could go, now being named FSB

Scotland’s Young Entrepreneur of the year.

Claudia (27) said: "I truly mean it when I say I was completely shocked to have won! The level of achievement throughout the entire competition and especially in the YE category was outstanding. I was delighted to have been shortlisted alongside such incredible entrepreneurs and ecstatic to have won."

Growing up with a self-employed mum, Claudia has gained a passion for supporting small businesses, startups and SMEs.

She wanted to build Super Simple to be a reliable one-stop-shop where these types of businesses could find a reliable service rather than feeling like they are stuck between ineffective and time-consuming DIY websites, or feel priced out by larger agencies.

Claudia said: "I'm so grateful for all the wonderful people and organisations who have provided support over the years. Over the years, I've received invaluable help from Princes Trust, Peoples Plus New Enterprise Allowance, Business Gateway, and FSB.

"I'm also lucky to have the best clients in the world, many of which continue to recommend to others. I of course have to thank my mum too – undoubtedly Super Simples' biggest supporter – for not panicking when I choose self-employment over graduate jobs!

"Super Simple is currently in an exciting state of expansion – working with expert freelancers, we're now able to offer a range of other supporting services that many SMEs struggle to find the time for such as social media management and content creation.

"This allows clients to have their website, social media and blog all managed via one point of contact, and with simplified pricing. I'm also now working in partnership with a number of B2B agencies across the UK, to provide web design services to their own clients. This allows them to increase their service offering, without the in-house cost."

FSB has been helping small businesses and the self-employed achieve their ambitions for over 45 years.

The FSB Awards, which were held at held at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria in Edinburgh, are designed to celebrate the achievements and contributions of small businesses and the self-employed across the UK.

As the largest event of its kind in the small business calendar, the high-profile FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards are open to all, with entrants are judged by a panel of leading business experts.

Claudia said: ‘"Getting recognition from an organisation like FSB is incredibly reassuring and a confidence boost! As I'm sure anyone who has started a business before can relate, it can be a rewarding but equally daunting experience.

This recognition assures me that Super Simple Websites is achieving what I set out for – to provide a quality and reliable service to other SMEs."