Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobbie, Jennifer, Melissa, Shahad and Patrycja from SP Energy Networks took part in the Kiltwalk

The charity, which runs three day centres in Glasgow including one at the David Cargill Centre in Mouth Florida, has been supporting older adults since 1948 and has continued throughout the pandemic, adapting its services to ensure it can best support its demographic.

Melissa Dobbie and a team of staff at SP Energy Networks took on the challenge of walking from Clydebank to Balloch to raise funds for GGG.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I think the work that Glasgow’s Golden Generation do is so important.

"They are there for the most vulnerable people in Glasgow and, especially through lockdowns over the last few years, have provided support to so many elderly people who would otherwise be extremely lonely.”

SP Energy Networks Social Obligations Team has partnered with GGG for more than four years.

They supported the charity with their emergency food delivery campaign through the pandemic through funding as well as staff volunteering.

Throughout winter, they also provided service users with winter essentials kits and advice on energy efficiency.

Melissa continued: “Five of us took part in the Kiltwalk and we chose to do the ‘Big Stroll’ which was just over 14 miles, taking us from Clydebank to Balloch. It was such

an amazing atmosphere, with everyone in great spirits and the sun shining all day.

“We are so happy to have raised a total of more than £1,700 for GGG, with thanks to the Hunter Foundation topping up our total by 50 per cent and a boost of £500 from SP Energy Networks.”

“It is in the DNA of both organisations to help when required and that’s why GGG are such a great fit as our charity partner. Our team who took part also wanted to individually give something back to a great cause.”

Richard Donald, chief executive officer at Glasgow’s Golden Generation, said: “We are so grateful to the team at SP Energy Networks who raised a huge sum of money

for GGG.

"We really couldn’t continue to deliver our services across Glasgow without the help of fundraisers like Melissa and her team.

“The last few years have been hard for charities, but even more so for our vulnerable service users who have become even more isolated. We are so grateful to our supporters for getting out there and taking part in events like the Kiltwalk.

"The funds raised will ensure that we can continue to deliver and grow our services so we can be there for older adults in Glasgow.”

If you would like to take part in a fundraising challenge to raise money for GGG, you can get in touch with Lesley Giudici, fundraising manager, by emailing [email protected]

GGG is hosting a Glitz and Gold Afternoon Tea at the Glasgow Marriott on June 12.

Michelle McManus will host an afternoon of delicious food, games, raffles and entertainment, with Electric 80s providing the tunes for to dance the afternoon away.