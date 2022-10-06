Find out more about the plans for the St Enoch Centre.

Plans were unveiled earlier this year for the transformation of the St Enoch Centre, one of Glasgow’s biggest shopping centres since opening in the late ‘80s.

While it’s only been open a few decades, there have been a lot of changes in how people shop and use the city centre over the last decade.

It’s not just the St Enoch Centre that is changing - there are also similar plans for the Buchanan Galleries.

The new masterplan for the St Enoch Centre has been submitted.

But what changes will be made to the St Enoch Centre, when will the work be carried out, and how will the development be sustainable?

Here’s everything you need to know about the St Enoch Centre masterplan.

What are the plans for the St Enoch Centre?

The owners of the St Enoch Centre believe that the site could ‘become Scotland’s foremost mixed-use development’, with retail, leisure, entertainment, housing, hotel and commercial opportunities.

The development would include up to 1700 new homes, shopping and leisure space, office space, a four-star hotel, a performance space, and a civic square.

However, the plans are still at an early stage and could change over time.

A planning application was submitted in spring, detailing plans to demolish the current shopping centre over time, turning the space into the proposed development.

Like the plans for the Buchanan Galleries, accessibility is another key factor in the proposals. The development would make it easier to get from one side of the centre to the other, and for people in the city centre to get the River Clyde.

What will happen to the Debehams building?

As you might be able to tell from the illustration, the Debenhams building would be retained as part of the wider development.

The masterplan website explains: “We also recognise the rich history that St. Enoch site is rooted in and that’s why our plans have sensitively incorporated the retention of key buildings such as the Buck’s Head building and former Debenhams store.”

Plans for a rooftop restaurant and office space within the building have already been approved.

What about the new leisure operators?

The shopping centre has welcomed a host of new entertainment operators over the last year or so, including gaming venue Level X and Boom Battle Bar, where customers can throw axes.

However, as the masterplan explains, it is not the most versatile building: “Although some great work has taken place to revitalise the centre, St Enoch Centre still has a great deal of untapped potential.

“It does not fit with the wider city centre streetscape and the current bespoke concrete structure has very limited capacity for other uses, leaving little leeway to re-imagine the building.”

The masterplan also explains that the development does not ‘seek to push out current retailers’, instead giving them a better space and trading environment.

How will it be sustainable?

The current centre has a poor energy rating. The hope is that the new development will be more sustainable and environmentally focused.

The design is aligned with the Scottish Government’s climate change and sustainability efforts, as well as the council’s road to net zero strategy.

What are the next steps?

Plans were submitted for the development earlier this year, but a decision has still not been made.

Once approved, the owners hope to hold more consultation events.