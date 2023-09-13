Four new restaurants coming to St Enoch Centre - including Wagamama

An American chain in a Scottish first is amongst four new restaurants including Wagamama to open in the St Enoch Centre

Four new restaurants are coming to the St Enoch Centre this year, the city centre shopping outlet announced this week.

Taking the city’s food scene to new heights, the Centre has announced four mouth-watering new arrivals to tantalise the tastebuds of visitors over the coming months, including the much-anticipated arrival of Wingstop and wagamama.

Wingstop

Wingstop, the American chain famous for delicious chicken wings and its ties to legendary rapper Rick Ross, has signed a 15 year lease and is set to occupy 3,175 square feet on first floor near the Vue cinema.

Worldwide, Wingstop currently has around 1,500 restaurants. The new outlet will be Wingstop’s 21st UK location and its first physical restaurant in Glasgow.

wagamama

The nation’s favourite pan-Asian restaurant, wagamama has just announced it’s coming to St. Enoch Centre.

Known for its rich Japan-inspired dishes and ‘Kaizen’ service, wagamama has become a staple in UK high streets and malls over the last 30 years.

Glasgow food lovers can soon feast on wagamama’s renowned Chicken Katsu Curry, sample the Steak Teriyaki Soba and enjoy vegan options such as the Kare Burosu Ramen.

The restaurant chain has signed a lease for 15 years and will occupy a 4,435 sq ft restaurant on the first floor.

Yayas

YaYas is set to open on the 1st floor in September and will offer an impressive menu of gourmet German doners, beef burger bliss and the beloved peri peri chicken, all made from the finest premium meats.

Salt and Pepper Station

Set to open on St. Enoch Square, Salt and Pepper Station promises to offer authentic Asian dishes that pack a punch including the classic Chicken Chow Mein and Peking Duck.

St. Enoch Centre shoppers will soon be able to satisfy their cravings with moreish veggie spring rolls, spicy Szechuan Pork and the popular Kung Po King Prawn all available at Salt and Pepper Station.

Starbucks

Following a period of huge success, Starbucks has relocated to a larger unit in St. Enoch Centre.

The new 2,763 sqft unit offers caffeine lovers greater space to sit back and relax with their beverage of choice. Designed with Starbucks’ signature aesthetic and comfortable soft furnishings, the retailers’ relocation will further strengthen the shopper’s ‘experience’ - ever more important for non-internet retail sales.

Anne Ledgerwood, St. Enoch Centre director, said of the new openings:“This flurry of new signings is a testament to a successful first half of 2023 which has seen St. Enoch Centre attract significant footfall growth of over 14%, defying expectations for the high street.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming four new eateries to St. Enoch Centre to further diversify the array of cuisines on offer to ensure there truly is something for everyone.