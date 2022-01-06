A bowling alley, axe bar, toy store and new food outlets are set to open in the St Enoch Centre this year.

After a tough two years, the Glasgow shopping centre is looking forward to increasing its leisure and food offering over 2022.

What shops are opening?

Scheduled to open in spring, the leading leisure and entertainment centre is welcoming Scotland’s first, and highly anticipated, Boom: Battle Bar, where visitors can try their hand at axe-throwing and beer pong.

Additionally, it will have boules, electric darts, shuffleboard, skee ball, pool, dry curling, marble tarble and boom ball for a fun-filled and action-packed night out.

TJ Hughes, Delhi Darbar and Nando’s are opening new stores at the St Enoch Centre.

Gutterball bowling alley is also set to open in spring/summer 2022 and the exciting new venue in the former Hamleys unit will offer bowling and mini golf, as well as other games complemented by a fully licensed bar.

Hamleys, the world-famous toy store, has also shown confidence in the future of St Enoch Centre and is scheduled to open in its new location within the centre in early 2022; where both the young and the young at heart can enjoy the magic with the extensive range of traditional and modern toys.

The food offering is also increasing with Cosmo, Donut King and Philly Steaks ‘N’ Shakes all planning to open in 2022 as work on the £40 million redevelopment of the centre nears completion.

‘Exciting year’

Matt Elgey from Sovereign Centros, said: “2022 is set to be an exciting year for St Enoch Centre as we fully realise our vision of creating a centre in the heart of Glasgow with an extensive retail and leisure offering.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone in the hospitality, leisure and retail sector, but St Enoch Centre has a significant role to play in the city’s recovery from Covid, and we are pleased to be supporting Glasgow’s day and the night-time economies with these key additions to the centre.

“We also have more plans in the pipeline which will further enhance the retail and leisure mix in the centre and provide a strong platform for future growth.”

‘Real destination’

Alison Thewliss, MP for Glasgow Central, said: “The positive investment in the St Enoch Centre and the move to make a real destination for those visiting Glasgow is welcome, especially after a very difficult period for the local economy.