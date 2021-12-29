As the Scottish Government urges everyone who can to get ‘boosted by the bells’, here’s where you can drop in for a vaccine in Glasgow.

What’s happening? As the spread of Omicron continues, the advice is to get a Covid-19 vaccine booster. While Omicron reportedly causes less severe illness than other Covid-19 variants, doctors and nurses have warned that hospitals in the area are nearing capacity, and told people not to get complacent.

Dr Umberto Fazzi, consultant surgeon at QEUH, said: “You may be hearing in the press that Omicron might result in less severe illness.

“However, this doesn’t mean you won’t need hospital treatment and so please make sure you’ve had your vaccines and been boosted.”

According to the latest data from Public Health Scotland, every district in Glasgow is in the highest Covid-19 case rate bracket.

Appointments for boosters are available to book online, but you can also visit walk-in centres in Glasgow.

Where are the walk-in vaccine centres in and around Glasgow?

Wednesday 29th December

Hampden Stadium - Open 7.00pm until 9.00pm

Lagoon Leisure Centre, Paisley - Open 7.00pm until 9.00pm

Thursday 30th December

Alexandria Community Centre – 9.00am until 4.00pm

Hampden Stadium - Open 7.00pm until 9.00pm

Lagoon Leisure Centre, Paisley - Open 7.00pm until 9.00pm

Port Glasgow Town Hall - Open 9.30am until 5.30pm

Who is eligible to visit walk-in vaccine centres?

Drop-ins are open to those:

who have not had a first dose of vaccine,

who have waited over 8 weeks for their second dose ( if over 18 )

who have waited over 12 weeks for their second dose ( if aged 16 or 17 )

are over 18 and have not had a booster dose 12 weeks after their second

For full information see The coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine (nhsinform.scot)

How to book a vaccine appointment

If you need to book a first appointment, you can book online here or call the helpline on 0800 030 8013. Appointments, including same day, are available.

The city’s vaccination centres are located at: