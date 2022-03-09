Councillor Nathan Wilson

After visiting all local streets, he found that particular sections of many individual roads are in a poor state and require repairs.

The Scottish Conservative Councillor then contacted local authority roads officials to stress the importance of remedial works to bring the roads back up to an acceptable standard.

Councillor Wilson said: “Far too many roads in Motherwell whether that be in locations such as Muirhouse or North Lodge have fallen into disrepair and this needs to be addressed. I am appalled at the existing state of many parts of the road network in North Lodge and it is clear work should take place on restoring the surfaces to an acceptable standard.

“In my recent representation to the local authority, I cited twelve particular sections of roads in the area where some form of repair is needed and whilst it may sound as such, this was not an exhaustive list of the damaged surfaces in North Lodge.

“The final section of Catherine Street is beset by cracks and potholes and is not in a condition that motorists should be expected to drive their cars on.The bottom of Adele Street is in a very bad condition with rows of potholes grouped together on one side of the road and this really should have been picked up and acted upon by now.

“Resurfacing work in the new financial year is something that does need to happen and this would at least allow a start to be made on restoring the local roads infrastructure.”

A council spokesperson said: “All our roads are inspected as part of an ongoing planned programme and we encourage residents to report any defects they see. Repairs are prioritised depending on the condition and the risk to road users, as part of the annual maintenance programme.