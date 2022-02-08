STEM graduates wanted for 50 fully paid work placements

In Glasgow and Clyde, there are several fully-paid, placement opportunities available for STEM graduates looking to begin a career in a specialised profession

The placements are set to provide graduates with the opportunity to build in-demand skills and experience in the worlds of digital and advanced manufacturing, with positions now available across the Glasgow region.

Each up to six months in duration, the placements are aimed at recent university and college graduates of a STEM related subject who are unemployed or struggling to find meaningful work due to the impact of Brexit and the pandemic.

Based within new and emerging markets such as green energy, space and renewables, placements are being offered within innovative companies across Scotland.

For example, successful applicants could find themselves working for Glasgow based WEEE Scotland Limited, specialising in repair, refurbishment and remanufacturing of various commodities used in the coffee industry, or Filament PR Ltd, an industry-leading agency, focusing on connected product development for a wide range of sectors, including healthcare and the circular economy.

NMIS also have opportunities in Glasgow for applicants to work in the space sector, with companies such as Walker Precision, manufacturer of space, aerospace and defence parts, and AAC Clyde space, manufacturing small satellite sub-systems and spacecraft.

Graduates could even look further afield to the likes of Inverclyde based Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow Limited), specialising in ship building, or Renfrew based Aeropair Ltd, dealing with project management and planning, with positions available in a number of companies across Scotland.

This new round of graduate training follows on from the success of the pilot programme launched in early 2021.

The programme saw 30 graduates recruited and placed with companies across Scotland and the NMIS Group giving valuable on-the-job work experience. A number of graduates have now gone on to secure extended contracts, or full-time employment.

Funded by the Scottish Government’s £20m National Transition Training Fund (NTTF), the programme has been developed by the NMIS Manufacturing Skills Academy and is one of a number of initiatives designed to support Scotland’s economic recovery, and the transition to net-zero.

Stewart McKinlay, skills director at the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland’s Manufacturing Skills Academy, said: “We’re delighted we’ve received further support to provide an opportunity to fifty more graduates, now including those from colleges as well as universities.

“The support from the Scottish Funding Council for the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland’s pilot graduate training programme last year allowed us to place 30 graduates within thriving businesses across the country and the specialist technology centres at NMIS.

"It was a real success, with a significant number of the employers making permanent job offers to the graduates and other graduates going on to receive multiple offers from other companies based on the strength of their work experience. The aim is to replicate, and improve on this further, in 2022.”

The graduate training programme is now open for applications. Candidates are asked to submit an application form and short video before being matched to potential opportunities with an industry partner.