The Scottish National Party member said: “It is scandalous to have confirmed that those in Downing Street were throwing parties and having to have spilled wine and sick cleaned up, while making rules that had the effect of preventing others from saying goodbye to loved ones.

"The Prime Minister’s actions were a direct contradiction of the rule of law, suggesting his attitude is that it’s one rule for him and his colleagues and another for everyone else. He asked MPs to wait for the police enquiry and then the Sue Gray report, both of which found him to have broken the rules. The fact that the Prime Minister does not feel the need to resign is frankly alarming.”