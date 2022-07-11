Survey sheltered housing residents in Milnvgavie shows demand for new bus stop

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Greer sent out a survey to residents of the Riverwood sheltered housing project on Craigdhu Road, after a number approached him suggesting a bus stop be reinstated in the layby outside the complex.

While no buses directly pass Riverwood at present, local services which turn off Craigdhu Road onto Dumgoyne Avenue could instead run along the full length of Craigdhu Road, stopping outside Riverwood, before using the roundabout to turn back and rejoin the current route.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Greer previously wrote to First and Citybus, who operate local services, asking them to consider this minor re-routing. He has now written to SPT, which subsidises the Citybus 15 service, with the results of the survey.

Ross Greer MSP is trying to get a bus stop installed outside Riverside

The survey received 22 responses, all confirming they would be more likely to use a bus if it stopped outside.

Respondents talked about the difficulty crossing the road and walking some distance in order to reach the nearest existing bus stops.

Mr Greer said: “I’d like to thank all Riverwood residents who responded to the survey I sent.

"The bus companies have been reluctant to change their routes, but the responses show just how useful a new stop and small detour would be for many residents.

"SPT’s role is to identify which routes provide a public service and I clearly believe a route adjustment here would fit that criteria.

"Buses are clearly a lifeline to many people in a large sheltered housing complex like Riverwood, but only if they can access them.”

Response to survey (some respondents didn’t answer every question):

How often do you currently use local bus services? Daily ~ 2, Weekly ~ 10, Monthly ~ 2, Less often ~ 2, Never ~ 5.

At the moment, do you use the following bus r outes? First 60A ~ 14, Citybus 15 ~ 9.

If you use the bus, where do you travel to? Within Milngavie ~ 9, Bearsden ~ 7, Glasgow ~ 13, Kirkintilloch ~ 1.