Councillors have approved proposals from North Lanarkshire Joint Taxi Trade Association that the minimum fare, for up to 880 yards, be increased from £2.40 to £2.60 with 10p increments for every 92 yards rather than every 103 yards.

As licensing authority North Lanarkshire Council is required to review taxi fares every 18 months.

Initially the Association requested no increase but following a meeting it contacted the council to request these changes, citing increasing costs for fuel, vehicle maintenance and the impact of the pandemic on operators’ incomes.