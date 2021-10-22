The ghoulishly good fairground reveals a Hallowe'en week with surprises and costume competitions

The Spooktacular runs at Silverburn until October 31

Situated in the green car park at Silverburn, The Spooktacular will be bringing the Ghouls and Ghost back to life with performances around the event site for Hallowe’en weekend, to ensure that all visitors have a ghoulishly good time.

To celebrate the week of Hallowe’en, there will be a competition open to the public, running from October 27-31, those attending must come in fancy dress to their session and take pictures at the event.

The best picture/video that tags @thespooktacular and #spooktacularglasgow will be selected after the event to be in with a chance of winning £250 Cash and £250 voucher to spend at Silverburn.

Fairground goers can expect the unexpected as fire breathers, circus acts and walkabout performers interact with the crowd during the evening session on October 29-31.

Guests will also be trick or treated to three additional rides including the Jumping Frogs and Race-o-Rama, as well as Toy Set for little pumpkins

There will be another chance to win £250, with Spooktacular encouraging people to create memories through photos, after a hard 18 months.

The Spooktacular, which will run until October 31, is sure to be frightfully good fun. Guests can expect thrills, spills and chills with attractions including, a wide range of exciting rides, spooky photo opportunities and delicious food options.

From thrill seekers looking for a spine-tingling time to ‘little pumpkins’, Spooktacular does not disappoint, with all rides included in all wristbands purchased. U12s need to be accompanied by an adult over 18. Please note that any ride or attraction may be closed or removed, under repair or unavailable any time due to operational reasons.

Spooktacular tickets get you unlimited access to all rides for the duration of your four hour session alongside being able to explore the food, photo opportunities, games and attractions.

There are a variety of rides at Spooktacular, and some of those rides do have a height restriction.

Ticket prices are based on height rather than age, meaning if you’re tall enough to ride everything then you’ll need a different ticket to those who aren’t.

Those under 1.2 metres will be able to get a ‘Little Pumpkins’ ticket which is priced at £12 (+BF) in advance or £17 on the door. Anyone over 1.2m will need to buy a ‘Gross Grown-Up’ ticket which is priced at £15 (+BF) in advance or £20 on the door.

The Addams Family ticket, for two Gross Grown-Ups and two Little Pumpkins, are also available at £45 in advance or £65 on the door.

Spooktacular has a limited number of Non-Rider tickets for each session, they will gain access to the event but will not be able to ride any of the rides without a valid wristband. These are prices at £3 (+BF) in advance or £4 on the door.

Payment plans will also be available for families wanting to split the ticket price over two payments.