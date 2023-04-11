Register
The Horse Shoe in Motherwell has handed over more than 300 chocolate eggs to help those in need at Easter

Kind-hearted punters at a Motherwell pub collected more than 300 Easter eggs to donate to those in need across the town.

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:32 BST

The Horse Shoe Bar in Muir Street started collecting the gifts at the start of March to ensure that individuals, families and children had a sweet treat at this special time.

The watering hole run by Proper Pubs chose to donate the collection to The Wee Mobile Food Bank which offers free emergency food drop-offs.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs said: “The Horse Shoe Bar is so much more than just somewhere for people to go for a drink – it is an integral part of the Motherwell community, and places where people come together to support one another. It’s incredible to see this in action and even better to be able to provide a little treat to those who might otherwise go without.”

