The Horse Shoe Bar in Muir Street started collecting the gifts at the start of March to ensure that individuals, families and children had a sweet treat at this special time.
The watering hole run by Proper Pubs chose to donate the collection to The Wee Mobile Food Bank which offers free emergency food drop-offs.
Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs said: “The Horse Shoe Bar is so much more than just somewhere for people to go for a drink – it is an integral part of the Motherwell community, and places where people come together to support one another. It’s incredible to see this in action and even better to be able to provide a little treat to those who might otherwise go without.”