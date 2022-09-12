The Range sets date for new Glasgow store opening
The Range has announced the date its new store in Glasgow will be opening.
The home, leisure and gardens retailer will be opening a new Glasgow store at the Great Western Retail Park.
It has now been confirmed that The Range will be opening its doors to customers on October 28.
Across one large floor, the store will provide customers will all the offerings of The Range, as well as a dedicated area to food retailer, Iceland.
Customers will be able to discover all their favourite great value Range products in the new store, from home styling accessories to DIY essentials and cleaning must-haves to garden tools.
The opening of this store will also create a number of new jobs for the area.