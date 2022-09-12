The Range sets date for new Glasgow store opening

The Range has announced the date its new store in Glasgow will be opening.

The home, leisure and gardens retailer will be opening a new Glasgow store at the Great Western Retail Park.

It has now been confirmed that The Range will be opening its doors to customers on October 28.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across one large floor, the store will provide customers will all the offerings of The Range, as well as a dedicated area to food retailer, Iceland.

The Range is opening a new store in Glasgow.

Customers will be able to discover all their favourite great value Range products in the new store, from home styling accessories to DIY essentials and cleaning must-haves to garden tools.