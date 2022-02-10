Topgolf to open new Glasgow entertainment venue this year

Global sports and golf entertainment firm Topgolf has confirmed it is targeting a late 2022 opening for its new state-of-the-art venue in Glasgow.

This venue will be the first to introduce Topgolf’s signature, technology-enabled experience to Scotland. Glasgow will be home to Topgolf’s fourth UK site, adding to a list of over 70 venues operating in six countries, which attract over 30 million players per year combined.

Topgolf is coming to Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Topgolf?

Topgolf Glasgow will feature three-storeys with 72 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays where players will experience the unique technology-driven fun communities have grown to know and love in an open-air and energetic environment.

The signature experience features point-scoring games, chef-driven menus, signature drinks, music, and year-round programming for all ages, with private event rooms for corporate meetings and celebrations.

Where is the Topgolf venue?

Construction has been progressing well at the future. The three-level venue, located just off the M74 near Rutherglen, is expected to employ more than 300 associates once open.

‘Thrilled’

“The UK holds a special place in our hearts as it’s where our Topgolf story began - it seems very apt that the next leg of our journey takes us to Scotland, the original home of golf,” said Topgolf vice president of international Steve Lane.

“The Glasgow venue will be like nothing the country has ever seen. We’re thrilled to kick-off this development together with our partners at Ashfield and introduce a venue where friends and families can safely play together and share experiences.”