The annual charity pantomime in Torrance is back on and the production crew has confirmed that this year’s choice is Peter Pan and that it will performed on Friday, March 25 and March Saturday, March 25.

Writer, director and producer Sean Reilly from the village has been involved with the show for the last four years which has raised an incredible £12,000 for the East Dunbartonshire Food Bank.

Once again the show, at Torrance Parish Church, has been put together by a talented and civic-minded group of young people aged between 12 and 25 who are as Sean says, “passionate about helping the local community.”

Curtain up is at 7pm nightly and as a bonus, there is a Saturday matinee at 1pm.