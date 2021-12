Watches of Switzerland Group is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to turn a Buchanan Street unit into two stores.

It wants to create stores for Tudor Boutique and Longines Boutique at 101-105 Buchanan Street.

It needs permission from the council to make internal alterations to the listed building. While partition walls would separate the two sales areas, the backroom area would be shared by both businesses.