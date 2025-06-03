Two new business units at former contaminated Shawfield site now complete

Two High Value Manufacturing industrial units have been built on formerly contaminated land which had been described as one of the most polluted inner-city sites in the UK. The units were completed ‘on time and on budget’ after a funding boost from the Scottish Government.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named Innovation Shawfield, the South Lanarkshire development was visited by the Scottish Government Investment Minister, Tom Arthur on May 27, to inspect the newly finished commercial spaces that form the first phase of a new £500 million regeneration programme called ‘Clyde Gateway Innovation’.

Innovation Shawfield has been jointly funded by the UK Government, Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and Clyde Gateway, with additional funding for further infrastructure works also being provided by South Lanarkshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works are spearheaded by Clyde Gateway, Scotland’s largest regeneration project, which in addition to the construction of the two new units, also includes further site acquisition and remediation works as well as the treatment of contaminants from the old chemical works near the Polmadie Burn.

Minister for Investment, Tom Arthur, visited the site last week.

The site has been remediated over a number of years, transforming derelict land that had otherwise lain empty for decades, into an area of investment, growth, opportunity and job creation.

Built on the former J&J Whites Chemical plant, also known as Shawfield Chemical Works, which operated from 1820 to 1967 and at one point produced up to 70% of the UK's chromate products. This activity generated significant volumes of hazardous chromium waste, which continues to be remediated by Clyde Gateway.

Remediation works initially commenced in Shawfield in 2013, which led to the construction of ‘Red Tree Magenta’, a 40,000sq. ft managed office building, which opened in December 2018 and now supports 21 companies and over 180 jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest £8.75m project is part of a £25m investment programme currently underway on site, which includes a £14.6m contribution in November 2023 from the UK Government (formerly Levelling Up Funding Round 3), £1.2m from Scottish Enterprise and £7.5m from The Scottish Government, with Clyde Gateway and South Lanarkshire Council contributing the remainder.

The new business units at Shawfield have been completed

The two industrial units, totalling 2,700m2 (29,000sq. ft), received planning permission in March 2024 and have been constructed by Heron Bros. Designed to achieve BREEAM ‘Excellent’ status in addition to exemplary ESG credentials, they are designed for High Value Manufacturing (HVM) use.

Investment Minister in the Scottish Government, Tom Arthur, said: “Our significant investment in this project has helped to remove toxic chemicals from the former Shawfield Chemical Works site and transform it into a thriving hub for businesses.

“The completion of these works is welcome news for Glasgow and Rutherglen, creating up to 90 permanent jobs and ultimately reducing pollution in the River Clyde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To benefit people throughout Scotland, we are providing £62.15 million for regeneration projects in 2025/26. This will revitalise green spaces, town centres and derelict sites across the country.”

Martin McKay, Chief Executive of Clyde Gateway said: “Remediating this land not only removes an eyesore from the local community, it will also bring jobs and economic activity well into the future. Clyde Gateway has remediated the equivalent of over 400 football pitches since our inception and this work has transformed the areas of Rutherglen, Dalmarnock and Bridgeton, with new housing, green spaces and businesses now filling what was dead space.

“With the help of funding from our partners, including the Scottish and UK Governments, we have been able to create these new spaces on time and on budget. This development forms part of our £500m vision for Clyde Gateway that will establish the area as a hub for innovation, green jobs and advanced manufacturing, bringing new homes, hotels and employment opportunities.”