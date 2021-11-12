West End M&S store to take over neighbouring Argos

A Marks And Spencer food store in Glasgow’s West End is planning to expand by taking over a neighbouring Argos.

The national chain has lodged an application to merge its existing premises with a neighbouring Argos unit in the West End Retail Park.

The Crow Road food hall, which is set to get bigger, has been promoting Christmas treats on its social media including light up boxes of chocolates.

It is now seeking permission from the council to remove the Argos branding and put up a new M&S Food sign at the premises.

The firm said in a letter to Glasgow City Council: “the works will create a modern retail unit which will meet the current requirements of M&S thereby providing customers with an updated store within an established retail location.”

Units six and seven would merge under the proposal.

Alterations to the building and site would include new doors and the installation of three trolley shelters among other changes.

The letter said: “M&S is intending to occupy the former Argos building by amalgamating the unit with its existing unit. This requires a number of external alterations in order to provide a single modern unit from which M&S propose to trade.”

Sainsbury’s announced last year it intended to close 420 standalone Argos stores but would open 150 Argos outlets in its supermarkets. Sainbury’s bought Argos in 2016.