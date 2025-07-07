Wheatley named UK’s biggest builder of social rented homes

Wheatley Group has once again been named the UK’s largest builder of social rented homes.

Scotland’s leading housing, care and property-management group topped Inside Housing magazine’s annual survey of new-build activity across the UK.

Wheatley delivered more social rent homes than any other housing provider in the UK in 2024-25, building 563 homes for social rent in the last year.

In addition, Wheatley also completed 281 homes for mid-market rent, for households with a gross annual income of up to £46,000 and who have no priority for social housing but cannot afford to buy their own home.

Shandwick Street development in Easterhouse

Steven Henderson, Wheatley Group Chief Executive, said: “Being named the UK’s biggest builder of homes for social rent once again is a real badge of honour and reflects Wheatley’s strong commitment to tackling the housing crisis.

“Over the past decade, we've built more energy-efficient homes for social rent than any other organisation in the UK, transforming communities and giving thousands of families a safe place they’re proud to call home.

“However, we won’t stop here. By working closely with the Scottish Government and our local authority partners, we are already on track to deliver nearly 700 social and mid-market homes in this coming financial year.”

Wheatley also saw a sharp rise in the overall delivery of new flats and houses, with 844 homes completed in 2024-25 – up 142% on the previous year.

Wheatley’s new-build programme is delivered by its Registered Social Landlords – Wheatley Homes Glasgow, Wheatley Homes East, Wheatley Homes South and Loretto Housing – with support from government and local partners.