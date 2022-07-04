Work on Thorn View development in Bearsden to start soon after land acquisition

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company is set to construct 47 energy efficient four, five and six-bedroom detached homes for private sale at the 9.18 acre site situated at Bearsden Golf Club off Thorn Road.

The site was allocated for housing within East Dunbartonshire Council’s Local Development Plan.

The site, to be called Thorn View, has an overall development value of £36.2m and it is expected Robertson will contribute more than £420,000 towards local open space, play space and road infrastructure, along with the provision of affordable housing.

How the new homes in Bearsden by Robertson Homes will look

Sharon Spinelli, Robertson Homes’ sales and marketing director, said: “Thorn Road is one of the most prestigious streets in Bearsden and is perfectly located for our range of executive family homes complete with high end specification.

“We recently completed sales at Kilmardinny Gait, our first and hugely popular development in Bearsden.

"This proved there is high demand in the area for our Artistry range of homes which blend high specification Mystique brick elevations with contemporary, stylish and spacious open plan interiors.

“We will also be unveiling some brand new property designs at Thorn View tailored to those wanting maximum space, with homes ranging from 1,671sq.ft to an impressive 3,285sq.ft of living space.

"Each home will feature either a signature Robertson ‘Garden Room’ or offer additional living area with a suite at the top of the home in the ‘Grand’ designs.

“Bearsden is perfectly located for the commuter market, offers access to some of the country’s leading schools and a thriving centre with independent shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

"This will make Thorn View one of Robertson’s highest profile and most sought-after developments.

"We respect the needs of the existing community and will work to minimise disruption during construction.”

Work is expected to start at Thorn View in the coming weeks with the first phase of new homes expected to be released for sale in early summer.