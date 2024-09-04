Freshers’ week festivities are already beginning on many university campuses in Glasgow ahead of the new academic year, in an important month for students.
Many arriving from other UK cities and abroad will move into Glasgow’s student digs this week and next, with thousands of students eager to make the city feel like home.
Their burning questions are answered here, with a list of essential things to know before starting university in Glasgow from transport to eating out.
1. Get a Young Scot Card for free bus travel across Scotland
Students aged 21 and under living in Scotland for at least six months of the year are eligible for a free Young Scot Card. This pass includes free bus travel across Scotland on all bus operators, as well as a range of discounts on events and food.
It is a simple but life-saving step towards getting around Scotland for free, opening up journeys to great Glasgow neighbourhoods like the West End and Shawlands without spending a penny. | First Bus
2. Try new sports and work out at Glasgow’s university gyms
Becoming a student in Glasgow provides access, with a membership, to some of the city’s best sports facilities. The University of Strathclyde opened a new £31 million sports centre in 2019, while the University of Glasgow’s Stevenson Building in the West End also offers a variety of affordable student membership plans. | Contributed
3. Engage with your faculty’s clubs and societies
Meeting people with similar interests can seem a daunting task for incoming students, but joining the clubs and societies provided by your faculty can unlock an entire network of friends and opportunities. For example, language students may choose to join activities held by the Erasmus Student Network. | Avalon via Getty Images
4. Use the library and its resources
An obvious, free-to-use tool for Glasgow’s students is university libraries. Not only offering a quiet spot to study or hang out with classmates, libraries host a number of events and workshops for students throughout the academic year.
It also goes without saying that the extensive catalogue of books, journals and more at Glasgow’s universities are free for students to access. | University of Glasgow