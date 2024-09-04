1 . Get a Young Scot Card for free bus travel across Scotland

Students aged 21 and under living in Scotland for at least six months of the year are eligible for a free Young Scot Card. This pass includes free bus travel across Scotland on all bus operators, as well as a range of discounts on events and food. It is a simple but life-saving step towards getting around Scotland for free, opening up journeys to great Glasgow neighbourhoods like the West End and Shawlands without spending a penny. | First Bus