Glasgow is a great city for travellers - and with so many hotels it can be hard to decide where to stay.
Conde Nast is one of the oldest and most respected travel publications in the world - having been established in 1909 - and they put together a guide to staying in Glasgow.
Here are the best hotels to stay in Glasgow - according to Conde Nast.
1. Iasg
"Housed in what was once The Royal Scottish Automobile Club, the Blythswood Square hotel is undoubtedly the city’s grandest option. It sits facing the square’s immaculate private gardens, making it feel like a little oasis, yet it’s just a five minute walk to central station and Buchanan Street’s sweep of shops." | Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel
2. A new room at the Celentano's at Cathedral House
"Based in Cathedral House, Celentano’s has been a favourite on Glasgow’s restaurant scene for three years, but the hotel above it has only recently come under the guardianship of owners Anna and Dean. They’ve added their signature style to rooms with contemporary artworks and chic, pared back furnishings to create comfortable quarters in the city’s east end." | Celentano's
3. House of Gods
"The epitome of maximalist, House of Gods already had a successful Edinburgh outpost by the time the brand opened in Glasgow. This time things are even more opulent, with just 28 rooms bedecked in lavish soft furnishings that range from four poster beds to tiger print sofas piled high with velvet cushions." | House of Gods
4. The Address Hotel
"Ideal for group trips and romantic weekends, The Address in Glasgow profits from a beautifully designed mini spa complete with gym, plunge pool, relaxation room and Himalayan sauna which is ideal for recuperating tired muscles after days stomping around on a city break." Photo: contributed
