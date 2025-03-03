65% of Glasgow residents prioritise a stress-free retirement

A recent survey by Legal & General has provided insight into how people across the UK are planning for their retirement, with Glasgow residents revealing what a 'perfect retirement' means to them and financial concerns about their later years.

The study, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults aged 16 and over, found that 25% of Glaswegians plan to relocate in retirement, with 42% citing a desire for a change in weather or scenery as their primary motivation.

When it comes to what type of retirement they believe they will have, 34% believe they will have a moderate retirement, while 30% anticipate enjoying a comfortable one. Meanwhile, 19% expect to retire with only a minimum level of financial security.

On average, Glasgow retirees estimate they will have saved £361,438 for their retirement.

For many, the ideal retirement is defined by peace of mind, with 65% saying their ‘perfect retirement’ means living stress-free and without financial worries. Being active is also a priority for 48% of respondents, while 45% dream of having the freedom to travel and explore.

However, financial concerns remain the most significant hurdle to retirement, with 53% of Glaswegians identifying money as their biggest barrier. Interestingly, the second most common concern is a fear of boredom or lack of purpose, cited by 32% of respondents.

These findings highlight the balance many Glasgow residents hope to strike between financial stability and personal fulfilment as they plan for the future.

Lorna Shah, Managing Director, Legal & General Retail Retirement: “The dream of relocating or travelling in retirement is a popular choice among retirees, but it requires careful financial planning to become a reality.”

“At Legal & General, we have a variety of tools to help you prepare for your retirement, such as our Retirement Income Calculator to help keep your retirement plans on track.”