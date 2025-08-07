9-year-old reveals ultimate back to school shopping list for 2025
Tasked with testing trends and giving her official stamp of approval, Amelia has rounded up the coolest must-haves for the new term. From cute hair accessories and summer dresses to sparkly bag charms, her edit of back-to-school buys is packed with personality – and available now at Glasgow Fort from stores including M&S, Smiggle, Schuch Kids and Next.
Here are Amelia’s top five trending back-to-school picks:
- Cool stationery sets – from glittery notebooks to scented highlighters because – stationery is a style statement this year.
- New school shoes with bows – comfy, smart and finished with the sweetest details.
- Fresh uniform staples and comfy shoes – perfect for all-day comfort and classroom confidence.
- Hair accessories – sparkly clips and colourful scrunchies to add a little fun.
- Bag charms – from fluffy pom-poms to favourite characters, for making your bag stand out on your school peg.
Amelia said: “I had so much fun getting ready for back to school at Glasgow Fort! My favourite things were the sparkly bag charms and scented highlighters, but I also found the cutest bow shoes and pretty summer dresses.
“I loved choosing it all, and we had such a great day – now I can’t wait for the new term to start so I can use it all!”
Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “We know back-to-school shopping can feel like a big task, so we’ve made it easy, enjoyable and all in one place. With Amelia’s help, we’ve captured the trends kids are genuinely excited about – something families can enjoy together.”
Families can also make a full day of back-to-school shopping, with a whole host of entertainment, dining and exclusive discounts on offer at Glasgow Fort. Kids eat for less at family-friendly favourites including Frankie & Bennys. And when it’s time to wind down, head to Cineworld for a bit of movie magic to finish the day in style.
To find out more about Amelia’s back-to-school essentials, visit https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1GMkAdHX2o/?mibextid=wwXIfr.
For more information and to plan your visit, head to: https://www.glasgowfort.com/event/summer-event