9-year-old reveals ultimate back to school shopping list for 2025

Back-to-school season is here, and Glasgow Fort has teamed up with its very own Chief Fun Officer 9-year-old Amelia, to reveal what children really want in their school bags this August and help make back-to-school shopping trips that bit easier.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tasked with testing trends and giving her official stamp of approval, Amelia has rounded up the coolest must-haves for the new term. From cute hair accessories and summer dresses to sparkly bag charms, her edit of back-to-school buys is packed with personality – and available now at Glasgow Fort from stores including M&S, Smiggle, Schuch Kids and Next.

Here are Amelia’s top five trending back-to-school picks:

Cool stationery sets – from glittery notebooks to scented highlighters because – stationery is a style statement this year.

New school shoes with bows – comfy, smart and finished with the sweetest details.

Fresh uniform staples and comfy shoes – perfect for all-day comfort and classroom confidence.

Hair accessories – sparkly clips and colourful scrunchies to add a little fun.

Bag charms – from fluffy pom-poms to favourite characters, for making your bag stand out on your school peg.

Glasgow Fort CFO, Amelia

Amelia said: “I had so much fun getting ready for back to school at Glasgow Fort! My favourite things were the sparkly bag charms and scented highlighters, but I also found the cutest bow shoes and pretty summer dresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved choosing it all, and we had such a great day – now I can’t wait for the new term to start so I can use it all!”

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “We know back-to-school shopping can feel like a big task, so we’ve made it easy, enjoyable and all in one place. With Amelia’s help, we’ve captured the trends kids are genuinely excited about – something families can enjoy together.”

Families can also make a full day of back-to-school shopping, with a whole host of entertainment, dining and exclusive discounts on offer at Glasgow Fort. Kids eat for less at family-friendly favourites including Frankie & Bennys. And when it’s time to wind down, head to Cineworld for a bit of movie magic to finish the day in style.

To find out more about Amelia’s back-to-school essentials, visit https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1GMkAdHX2o/?mibextid=wwXIfr.

For more information and to plan your visit, head to: https://www.glasgowfort.com/event/summer-event