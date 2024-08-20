90-Year-Old becomes a Fire Warden at Carluke care home

Milton Grange Care Home in Carluke has a new fire warden, 90-year-old Jenny Wilson. Jenny, who moved into Milton Grange in October 2023, has quickly become an integral part of the community, bringing her warmth, cheerfulness, and a passion for knitting to the home.

Jenny spent many years working in a knitting factory in Lanark, where she meticulously crafted jumpers by hand. Known for her lively spirit and infectious sense of humour, Jenny is a popular figure among her peers at Milton Grange.Alice Karran, the home manager, highlighted the significance of involving residents in the daily life of the home. "We believe in fully involving our residents in the life of Milton Grange. Jenny's appointment as fire warden is a testament to our commitment to empowering our residents and making them feel valued and integral to our community," she said.Steve Massey, operations manager at Popular Care, which operates Milton Grange, expressed his enthusiasm for Jenny's new role. "We strive to create environments where our residents can thrive and contribute in meaningful ways. Jenny's enthusiasm and dedication are inspiring, and we're thrilled to see her take on this role.”Milton Grange Care Home is dedicated to creating a vibrant, engaging, and supportive environment for all its residents. Jenny Wilson's selection as a fire warden is just one example of how the home fosters a sense of purpose and belonging among its community members.