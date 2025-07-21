A ‘powerful collaboration’ to benefit veterans in Scotland
SSAFA’s Glasgow’s Helping Heroes (GHH) will play a crucial role by offering wide-ranging support services, including assistance with priority debts such as rent, energy, and council tax, as well as employability guidance, welfare benefits advice, and financial support.
Similarly, VHS will continue its partnership with Defence Medical Welfare Service (DMWS) to provide specialist medical and wellbeing support, identifying veterans in need and helping them sustain tenancies.
Together, these organisations will deliver adaptable, medium-to-high level support tailored to individual needs. The project focuses on early intervention, coordinated care, and long-term stability, aiming to reduce homelessness and improve the wellbeing of veterans and their families across Scotland.
The VHS-DMWS-GHH project to provide enhanced support through to 2026 stems from grant funding of £290,882 from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.
Sy Harty, Interim Operations Manager at GHH, commented: "The Reducing Homelessness for Scottish Veterans project is about more than providing shelter, it’s about tackling the root causes of homelessness among veterans and delivering holistic, joined-up support that restores stability, dignity, and hope for our veterans across Scotland.
“Made possible through the generous support of the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust, this project brings together Veterans Housing Scotland, SSAFA’s Glasgow’s Helping Heroes, and Defence Medical Welfare Service in a powerful collaboration to make lasting change."
To learn more about GHH, and how to access its services, search for “SSAFA GHH”.