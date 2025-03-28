AC Hotel by Marriott Launch Innovative AC Origins Wellness Experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading Scottish hotel, AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow is redefining its hospitality experience with the launch of the AC Origins, an innovative in room wellness programme that seamlessly integrates relaxation, mindfulness and self-care into every guest’s stay

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In collaboration with some of Glasgow’s most esteemed wellness change makers, the initiative offers a bespoke selection of guided experiences designed to promote rejuvenation and wellbeing, all from the comfort of a guest’s hotel room - available on every in-room television.

The hotel has partnered with:

Megan McGrory, Founder of Unlock The Key – Scotland’s first unique personal development programme, Unlock The Key, is designed to help individuals connect with themselves on a deeper level. Megan’s mindfulness sessions offer a moment of stillness in the midst of a busy city, allowing guests to cultivate inner peace and balance.

AC Origins launches at the AC by Marriott in Glasgow

Olivia Francesca Taylor, Founder of Aesthetica – A leading facialist, Olivia brings her expertise to AC Origins through an exclusive facial yoga tutorial using the acclaimed Scottish skincare brand ishga. Rooted in the healing properties of organic seaweed from the Hebrides, ishga’s products provide guests with a truly authentic and luxurious self care experience.

Ashley Davidson - A leading yoga and pilates expert and founder of ByAshley to tap into the rising trend of self-care and wellness, offering guests an innovative way to prioritise their wellbeing during their stay.

As modern travellers are increasingly prioritising health and wellbeing, AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow are at the forefront of the movement, ensuring that self-care is not just an afterthought but an essential part of the hotel experience. By partnering exclusively with leading Scottish wellness experts, the initiative celebrates the vibrant talent of Glasgow while fostering a deeper connection between guests and the city’s flourishing wellness scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellness is often seen as something to be sought after in specific destinations – a retreat, a spa or a dedicated wellness centre. However, AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow is redefining this notion by embedding wellness into the very fabric of the guest experience.

User (UGC) Submitted

Speaking of the wellness initiative AC Hotel by Marriott General Manager Craig Munro enthuses: "We are proud to introduce the AC Origins programme to AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow, an exclusive in-room wellness experience designed by Glasgow's leading wellness experts. This programme offers guests the chance to unwind with rejuvenating facial yoga by Olivia Francesca Taylor, mindfulness sessions with Megan McGrory, and a guided stretch with Ashley Davidson, all from the comfort of their hotel room.

In today's fast-paced world, prioritising wellness is essential.The aim of AC Origins is to bring a moment of calm to every stay, helping guests reset and recharge while immersed in the heart of our beautiful city. It is thoughtfully designed to promote relaxation and restoration, the experience reflects our commitment to well-being.

The AC Hotel Glasgow is a place that seamlessly blends heritage architecture with contemporary design, offering 245 purposeful rooms and impressive heritage suites. Whether visiting for business or leisure, guests can enjoy a tranquil retreat while staying connected to Glasgow's vibrant energy. With AC Origins, we invite travellers to pause, breathe and embrace wellness right in the city centre."