Adele Parks MBE in Glasgow to launch new novel

The bestselling author chose the Bookface Sip & Swaps hosted by broadcaster and bookclub founder Heather Suttie to celebrate the launch of her 25h novel.

The Bookface Sip & Swaps returned to Glasgow on Sunday, August 31, hosted by broadcaster and book club founder Heather Suttie.

With a mix of conversation, community, and a good dose of fun, the events at Glaschu and Saints on Ingram Street drew readers of all ages to share books, drinks, and stories.

Heather launched Bookface in 2020 during lockdown, and what began as an online forum has grown into a thriving international book club with over 5,200 members worldwide. The Sip & Swaps have become a highlight of the calendar, offering the chance to trade books, meet fellow readers, and hear directly from some of the biggest names in publishing.

This weekend’s special guest was Adele Parks MBE — one of Britain’s best-loved authors. Described as part national treasure, part literary powerhouse, Adele has written 25 novels in 25 years, selling over six million copies in English and seeing her work translated into 31 languages.

Her books regularly top the Sunday Times bestseller lists and have even caught Hollywood’s eye, with The Image of You adapted for film in 2024.

Adele’s appearance in Glasgow coincided with the publication of her brand-new novel, Our Beautiful Mess, which fellow authors are already hailing as her best yet. Gillian McAllister called it “engrossing and emotional,” while Georgina Moore described it as “epic… a thrilling and emotional read.”

For the audience, the event was about more than just books. It was a lively afternoon filled with laughter, questions, and plenty of swapping. Guests left with new reads tucked under their arms and the buzz of having taken part in a cultural get-together that felt fresh, social, and inclusive.

Heather Suttie said: “Bookface has always been about connection. You don’t need to have read the book, or even know the author, to enjoy a Sip & Swap. It’s about sharing stories, meeting people, and celebrating the joy of reading in all its forms.”

Beyond the page, Adele is an ambassador for the National Literacy Trust and The Reading Agency, two charities championing access to books across the UK. In recognition of her work, she was awarded an MBE in 2022.

The Bookface Sip & Swaps proved once again that Glasgow is a city that loves its books — and that book clubs don’t need to be serious or intimidating. They can be lively, social, and full of energy. As one guest said on the day, “You come for the books, but you stay for the atmosphere.”