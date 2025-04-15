Agents appointed to market historic £2.85m Scottish hotel following administration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Administrators overseeing the sale of a historic 24-room Scottish boutique hotel have appointed specialist hotel agent Colliers to market the business and property in Inveraray for offers over £2.85m.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Begbies Traynor were appointed as joint administrators of Inveraray Inn Ltd, which traded as the George Hotel, on March 28. Thomas McKay, a partner at Begbies Traynor, is supervising operations at the hotel as the business continues to trade as usual.

Colliers will be leading the search for a buyer for the waterside George Hotel, bar and restaurant business, which stands on a one-acre site on the western shore of Loch Fyne. There are also five residential properties for sale as part of the administration, situated adjacent to the hotel and on Inveraray’s main street, with a total asking price of around £750,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colliers director Robert Smithson said: “This is an outstanding hotel asset in a beautiful visitor destination. Despite the administration, the George has a strong trading history and continues to operate well. The hotel hasn’t changed hands in over 165 years of family ownership and is one of the region’s longest-established independent hotel venues, as well as being very popular with local residents.

The George Hotel, Inveraray

“It does present opportunities for growth, however at the moment it’s an ideal turnkey asset of the sort that rarely comes to the market and we expect a lot of interest from investors.”

The boutique hotel, which employs 60 full and part-time staff, has won many accolades for its accommodation, bar and food. Its restaurant currently holds an AA rosette.

Thomas McKay, who is overseeing the business while it remains trading and is managing the sale process with the administrators, said: “The hotel is being put on the market imminently and we will work with our agents Colliers to secure a buyer but we have already had interest in the business. The hotel remains open as normal and we continue to honour all future bookings to protect the business as a going concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We want to thank the public and local community for their fantastic support and response and for continuing to enjoy the amazing food, drink and accommodation on offer at the George Hotel, and also the staff for their ongoing hard work during the process of administration.”

Potential buyers and interested parties can find out more about the George Hotel and make enquiries directly with Colliers’ Glasgow office on 0141 226 1000.