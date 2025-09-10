Ahmadiyya Muslims Beacon of Peace charity walk unites communities and raises over £15,000 for Scottish charities

In a powerful display of unity, compassion, and civic pride, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association (AMEA) Scotland hosted its annual Beacon of Peace (BoP) Charity Fun Walk & Run at Glasgow’s picturesque Kelvingrove Park over the weekend. Over 150 participants from toddlers to pensioners stepped forward together to champion peace and raise vital funds for charitable causes.

With donations still pouring in, the event has already raised £15,000, with a bold target of £20,000 by the year-end. All proceeds will directly benefit a wide range of Scottish and international charities, including:

Macmillan Cancer Support

CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland)

Beatson Cancer Charity

Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity

Crossbasket House

Humanity First UK

Afghan Women Empowering Futures

Masroor Healthcare Foundation

Ibrox Primary School

Participants at the Beacon of Peace Charity Walk. Photo: AMEA Scotland

A Day of Celebration and Purpose

The event was officially launched by Hon. Martin Rhodes MP (Glasgow North), who called for continued community engagement and praised the walk’s inclusive spirit. After completing the 5K challenge, attendees enjoyed refreshments and a communal lunch, reinforcing the day’s theme of togetherness.

Inspiring Voices at the Closing Ceremony

The post-walk ceremony featured heartfelt speeches from civic leaders and charity representatives:

Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity Team at Baitur Rahman Mosque Glasgow. Photo: AMEA Scotland

Mr Ahmed Owusu-Konadu, Chair of BoP Scotland, spotlighted global humanitarian initiatives and efforts in Burkina Faso through Masroor Healthcare Foundation and Water for Life.

Julie Price (Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity) and Katie Maciver (Beatson Cancer Support) stressed the power of intercommunity collaboration in supporting vulnerable families.

Alison Thewliss, former MP for Glasgow Central, commended the Ahmadiyya community’s enduring commitment, noting her proud participation in nearly every BoP walk since its inception.

Bailie Marie Garrity, representing the Lord Provost of Glasgow, marked the city’s 850th anniversary by presenting a commemorative ceramic plate to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community—an emblem of Glasgow’s rich heritage and inclusive spirit. Dr Abdul Hayee, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Scotland, graciously accepted the honour and expressed deep gratitude to Glasgow City Council.

Mr Waseem Goraya, Regional Head of AMEA Scotland, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks to all attendees, organisers, fundraisers, and charity partners.

Celebrating Fundraisers & Looking Ahead

The day concluded with recognition of top fundraisers and a shared commitment to continue supporting those in need. A formal cheque presentation ceremony is scheduled later this year to distribute the proceeds to the benefiting charities.

40 Years of Service, £10 Million Raised

Now in its 40th year, the Beacon of Peace initiative has raised over £10 million for hundreds of UK and international charities - living up to its timeless motto: Love For All, Hatred For None.