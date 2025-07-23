AI-powered mobile surveillance for Pipe Band Championships

Open-air venues without permanent security infrastructure are prime targets for opportunistic crime. According to UK government data, 129,159 vehicles were stolen between April 2023 and March 2024, equating to one theft every four minutes. Studies have shown that CCTV installation in car parks alone can reduce crime by up to 37%. Despite this, many high-attendance public events still leave large areas unmonitored.

This becomes especially relevant as the World Pipe Band Championships return to Glasgow Green on 15–16 August 2025, an event that drew over 35,000 spectators last year. With its sprawling layout, temporary structures, and large moving crowds, the championship presents real security challenges that go far beyond what traditional static cameras can cover.

Why Glasgow Green Needs Flexible Security

Glasgow Green transforms dramatically during the Championships. Beyond the main competition arena, the site features practice fields, vendor tents, ticket queues, and crowd gathering areas—spread across an open public park surrounded by busy roads and the River Clyde.

These vulnerabilities are compounded by:

Temporary infrastructure – Fencing, staging, and stalls change frequently, creating fresh blind spots.

Wide site footprint – Surveillance must cover not only competition zones, but also pedestrian routes and parking.

After-hours activity – Equipment drop-offs and rehearsals occur during periods of minimal staffing, increasing the risk of unnoticed breaches or theft.

Enter the Solar Trailer: A Smarter, Faster Solution

A solar trailer security system is a portable, self-powered surveillance unit that deploys in minutes without trenching or diesel generators. It raises high-definition, AI-enabled cameras on a telescopic mast, streams video over 4G/LTE, and stores footage locally if networks go down.

Key capabilities include:

Edge AI video analytics – Detects intrusions, crowd surges, loitering, and license plates in real time.

360° or PTZ 4K cameras – Full panoramic coverage with zoom-in tracking capabilities.

Dual cellular failover – If one network drops, the system continues streaming via a backup carrier.

Three-day battery reserve – Charges via solar panels for uninterrupted operation.

Strobe lights and two-way audio – For real-time deterrence or announcements.

Cloud dashboard – Centralizes alerts and camera views for event staff, law enforcement, or private security teams.

A Proven Use Case: Glastonbury Festival

When Glastonbury Festival needed scalable perimeter coverage across its massive 900-acre venue, SRL Traffic Systems deployed solar-powered CCTV trailers equipped with ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) and dynamic signage. These units operated continuously throughout the five-day event—without requiring a single battery swap—and streamed real-time footage to onsite traffic and security teams.

The successful deployment at Glastonbury offers a clear model for how solar trailers could support the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow.

How Trailers Can Improve Security at the Championships

Here’s how portable surveillance trailers can deliver value before, during, and after the event:

Car Park Monitoring – Prevents smash-and-grab thefts by placing visible cameras at lot entrances, while capturing license plates for post-event investigations.

Perimeter Protection – Detects and alerts staff to unauthorized access or loitering around restricted zones.

Dynamic Coverage – Can be relocated throughout the day, from ticket lines in the morning to hospitality tents in the evening.

Resilient Recording – Continues to function even if local networks are saturated or disabled during peak crowd periods.

Coram’s Edge: AI-Driven, Open-Platform, Built for Scale

Coram’s Solar Surveillance Trailer goes beyond traditional mobile CCTV by integrating edge AI, open-system compatibility, and rugged build quality. It supports ONVIF-compliant cameras, includes dual-modem LTE connectivity, and allows for smart search queries like “person in red entering staff zone 16:00–17:00” to instantly find relevant footage.

“Solar trailers let organisers move smart-camera coverage wherever the crowd goes, without waiting for power or fibre. For an event like the World Pipe Band Championships, those extra minutes keep fans safe and assets secure.” — Ashesh Jain, CEO, Coram

Conclusion

As the World Pipe Band Championships grow in size and complexity, organisers face the challenge of securing large, dynamic spaces with limited fixed infrastructure. Solar trailer security systems offer a practical, scalable solution—delivering real-time intelligence, strong visual deterrence, and uninterrupted recording.

With proven success at large festivals like Glastonbury and backed by Coram’s AI platform, solar surveillance trailers give event teams the visibility they need to keep Glasgow Green safe—so the only thing the crowd remembers is the music, not the mayhem.